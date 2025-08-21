After delivering back-to-back blockbusters with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum (along with the successful re-release of Chotta Mumbai), Mohanlal is set to return to the big screen this Onam with Hridayapoorvam. Directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, the family drama stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan. ‘Hridayapoorvam’ Song ‘Venmathi’ Out: Lyrical Video From Mohanlal’s Film Makes Your Heart Melt (Watch Video).

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) report revealed that Hridayapoorvam includes two star-studded cameos – actor-director Basil Joseph and Sathyan Anthikad’s fave collaborator, Meera Jasmine.

Meera Jasmine has previously acted alongside Mohanlal in Rasathanthram, Innathe Chintha Vishayam, and Ladies and Gentleman, the first two also directed by Anthikad. For Basil Joseph, this marks his first collaboration with both Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad. Interestingly, Mohanlal had earlier provided a voiceover for Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), a fantasy adventure starring Tovino Thomas, in which Basil played a supporting role.

'Hridayapoorvam' Censor Report, Runtime and Certification

Hridayapoorvam has been awarded a U certificate by the CBFC, confirming its status as a complete family entertainer. The film has a confirmed runtime of 151 minutes, making it Mohanlal’s most family-friendly release of 2025, especially compared to Empuraan and Thudarum, which carried a U/A 16+ rating. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Censored: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ Sequel Gets UA 16+ Rating; Runtime and Key Cuts Revealed – Read Deets.

'Hridayapoorvam' CBFC Report

Hridayapoorvam CBFC Report

'Hridayapoorvam ' Plot Details Revealed

The CBFC synopsis also revealed the storyline: "Sandeep (45), a middle-aged bachelor who recently underwent a heart transplant, travels to Pune to attend the engagement of Haritha (26), the daughter of his heart donor. When her engagement falls apart and Sandeep injures his back on the same day, circumstances force him to stay at the donor’s home for a few weeks. The house belonged to an adventurous Colonel."

Watch the Teaser of 'Hridayapoorvam':

'Hridayapoorvam' Release Date

Scripted by Akhil Sathyan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Hridayapoorvam is set for a grand theatrical release on August 28, 2025, just in time for Onam celebrations.

