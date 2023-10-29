After teasing a major announcement for Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s new film Indian 2, the makers of the film have said that it will be giving off a major first glimpse of the feature on November 3, with an introductory video. The political-action-thriller-vigilante-drama is directed by S. Shankar, and has been one of the most awaited films of the year, the movie’s announcement poster was unveiled by Lyca Productions on their X handle, where they wrote: “Celebration begins early. Get ready for ‘INDIAN-2 AN INTRO" a glimpse of #’Indian2’ releasing on NOV 3 #HBDUlaganayagan.” Indian 2: Glimpse of Kamal Haasan-Shankar Shanmugam’s Film to Be Unveiled on November 3; Check Out the New Poster.

Indian 2 boasts a massive ensemble cast, which apart from Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan includes actors Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Sunil Grover and Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, among others in pivotal roles. The movie is a collaborative effort between Lyca Productions and DMK politician Udhaiyanidhi Stalin’s own production company Red Giant Movies, with Anirudh Ravichander once again lending his musical talents after his work in Jailer, Jawan, and most recently in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Indian 2: Kamal Haasan – Shankar Shanmugam’s Film to Release on Independence Day 2024 Weekend – Reports.

Check Out Indian 2 New Poster:

On the other hand, the Vikram actor will also be starring in his upcoming feature titled KH236 in what marks his first outing with the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam after 36 years, when they worked together on the all-time Tamil classic film Nayakan back in 1987.The feature’s shooting commenced on October 26, and will be released on November 7, 2024 coinciding with the actor’s birthday. Kamal Haasan had a small cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller flick Leo. In addition, he will also be starring in superstar Prabhas’ upcoming Tamil film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy.