Indian 2 is indeed one of the highly-anticipated films in Indian cinema, marking the return of Kamal Haasan as the iconic character Senapathy, the freedom fighter from the 1996 film Indian. Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, known for his grand and visually stunning films, the sequel is expected to be a big-budget production. The makers recently shared a poster featuring Kamal Haasan's side profile, providing a glimpse of what's to come while maintaining an element of mystery. A glimpse of the film is set to be unveiled on November 3. Indian 2: Makers To Share Update on Kamal Haasan’s Vigilante Action Film Tomorrow at THIS Time (View Pic).

Check Out The New Poster Of Indian 2 Here:

