In the past year, the film witnessed many suicides that shocked everyone to the core. Recently Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni co-star Sandeep Nahar took away his life due to family issues and now we hear that Tamil television actor Indira Kumar has also died by suicide in Chennai yesterday. On February 18, 2021, the actor was found dead at his friend's house where he reportedly hanged himself after spending the day with his friend. Thavasi, Renowned Tamil Actor Dies Of Cancer.

News reports suggest that Indira had gone to his friend's house to spend some time together. The actor and his friend watched a movie together after which they went to sleep. The actor did not come out of the room in the morning and that is when his friend decided to check what was happening. When Indira did not respond for a long time, his friend opened the room and saw the actor's body hanging from the ceiling.

The actor's friend immediately called the police officials who are now investigating the case. It is being reported that Indira was pretty upset that he was not getting an opportunity to work in film. He was also facing some family issues. The police officials have seized the body for further examination as well. South Actor Karthi Thanks the Government and Doctors for Ensuring Individuals Safety from COVID-19.

Indira Kumar is survived by his wife and a son. Team Latestly offers condolence to the family. May his soul rest in peace.

