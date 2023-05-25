Riding high on the success of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan franchise, Tamil star Karthi will soon be seen in Japan, a quirky action thriller helmed by Raju Murugan. And on Thursday, to mark the actor's birthday the makers have released the first-look teaser. Japan: Karthi Starrer To Arrive in Theatres on Diwali! Maker’s Drop Actor’s New Look From the Film on His Birthday (View Poster).

Japan is a milestone film for Karthi as it is his 25th film. It also has Anu Emmanuel, Sunil and Vijay Milton playing pivotal roles. Dream Warrior Pictures shared the intro video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The caption read: "Here comes our #Japan - Made in India #JapanFromDiwali." Japan is slated for a 2023 Diwali release.

Watch Japan Teaser:

In the video, Karthi as Japan is seen in entirely new flamboyant avatar, sporting curly hair, funky glasses and a track suit, and he wields two golden machine guns in both his hands. Japan: Karthi’s First Look From Raj Murugan’s Film To Be Unveiled Today; Check Out the Teaser Poster.

The cinematography is by Ravi Varman and editing by Philomin Raj. The music and background score of the movie is being composed by GV Prakash.

