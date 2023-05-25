On the occasion of Karthi’s birthday today, the makers of his upcoming film Japan have treated fans with his cool look from the movie. Not just that, they have even announced the film’s release date as well. Karthi’s character is seen dressed up in gold outfit, adorned gold jewels with gold guns in his hands and posing with a smile. The film directed by Rajumurugan will arrive in theatres on this Diwali. Japan First Look: Starring Karthi, the Poster Hints at the Film Being a Total Masala Entertainer (View Pic).

