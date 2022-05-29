Kamal Haasan, who has been busy promoting Vikram, met his friend and fellow superstar Rajinikanth at his Chennai residence on Sunday. Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, will be released in theatres worldwide on June 3. Vikram Trailer: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Film Is High on Action With Fiery Fight Scenes! (Watch Video).

On Sunday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and R Mahendran were among the members of the Vikram team who met the Shivaji actor. Rajinikanth had a hearty chat with the Vikram team, as well as Kamal Haasan, and extended his warm wishes ahead of the film's release, according to reports. Vikram: Kamal Haasan Gets a Twitter Emoji Dedicated to His Character.

Check It Out:

The photos from their meeting have gone viral on social media. The team appears to have met Rajinikanth in order to invite him to a special premiere of the highly-anticipated Vikram. The action film Vikram will be released in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi. The biggie, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, a young filmmaker.

