Kamal Haasan is regarded as one of the greatest actors of Indian Cinema. He was honoured with the President’s Gold Medal when he starred as a child artiste in the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma. The iconic actor has won numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards. He was even awarded with the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier) in 1990, 2014 and 2016, respectively. The legendary actor is known for his meticulous preparation for his roles. Ulaganayagan, as he is fondly called, often undergoes physical transformations and learns new skills for his films. He is also known for his willingness to experiment and take on challenging roles. KH 234 Is Thug Life! Kamal Haasan’s First Look As Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar From Mani Ratnam’s Film Unveiled! Ulaganayagan Delivers Powerful Dialogues and Action Scenes in This Promo Video – WATCH.

Kamal Haasan, who has turned 69 today, has worked with the finest filmmakers and actors of Tamil Cinema. The legendary actor, who is also active on social media, often treats fans with pictures and videos of his works, trips, fashion outings and much more. But the ones that have set internet on fire are the throwback photos posted by him on Instagram. It includes moments from his childhood to working with the leading celebs of the industry, these photos have set internet on fire. On his birthday today, here’s looking at the priceless throwback photos shared by Kamal Haasan on Instagram. Indian 2 – An Intro Review: Kamal Haasan and Shankar Shanmugam's Vigilante Film Garners Positive Reactions From Netizens!

KH With Pratap Pothen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Iconic Moment With Sivaji Ganesan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Legends Sharing The Same Frame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

One With Comedian Mohan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Recording Session With SP Balasubrahmanyam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

A Priceless Memory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

The Powerhouses Of Indian Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Kamal Haasan is a true legend of Indian Cinema and his contributions are immeasurable. On his birthday, we wish him many more years of good health and happiness. Happy Birthday, Ulaganayagan!

