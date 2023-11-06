Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, the makers have shared the title of KH 234 and even unveiled the veteran actor’s first look from the film. Ulaganayagan would be seen as Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar in Mani Ratnam’s film titled as Thug Life. The promo video showcases him in a never-seen-before avatar. His powerful dialogues and action scenes are sure to give you goosebumps. Dulquer Salmaan in KH 234! DQ Roped In for Kamal Haasan–Mani Ratnam’s Upcoming Film (View Pic).

Watch The Title Announcement Video Below:

