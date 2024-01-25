Actor Bobby Deol, who has stolen the spotlight with his impeccable performance as Abrar in Animal, is all geared up for his work down south, for which he is happy and nervous. Bobby will be seen in Kanguva, a Tamil language film and also in the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, among many others. Is he trying to broaden his horizon? “See, I just want to challenge myself. I don't know the South language but to be a part of the film I was very nervous… I am really very happy that I am doing Kanguva. The director Siva is an awesome guy. So I am really enjoying working with him,” Bobby told IANS. Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol Reveals How Salman Khan’s Suggestion To ‘Go Shirtless’ Landed Him a Role in Race 3.

“Then I am working with Krish in a Telugu film; he is a great director as well,” the actor said, who will be seen sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which will depict the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Animal: Bobby Deol Turns Into a Ferocious Enemy in Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film (View Pic).

View Kanguva Poster:

Talking about his Kanguva co-star Suriya, Bobby heaped praise on the actor. “Suriya is an awesome actor and a really nice human being… It feels really nice to work with people like that,” Bobby concluded.

