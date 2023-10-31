Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol Reveals How Salman Khan’s Suggestion To ‘Go Shirtless’ Landed Him a Role in Race 3

Bobby Deol, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Animal, has shared that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had asked him to remove his shirt if the Soldier actor wanted to be a part of Race 3. Bobby, who is often called ‘Lord Bobby’ on social media, is set to grace the second episode of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 8 hosted by director-producer Karan Johar. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Bobby Deol Shares How He Turned 'Alcoholic' During the Weakest Phase of His Career.

Bobby Deol said, “Salman told me, "Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha (Salman said that when things weren’t going too well for me, I hopped on to your brother’s back, and it became better. Then I hopped on to Sanjay Dutt’s back, and things further changed for the better.” Koffee With Karan Season 8: Are 'Sibling Duo' Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol the Next Guests on Karan Johar's Chat Show?

“We call each other mamu, toh maine usko bola, ‘Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na’ (I told him let me hop on your back as things are not going too well for me currently). So, then he remembered that, and a couple of years later, I got a phone call from him, and he said, ‘Mamu shirt utarega, I said haan mamu main kuch bhi karunga’ (he asked me if I would remove my shirt for the film, and I said yes to it). So, that's how I got Race 3”.

