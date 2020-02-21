Krack Teaser: Ravi Teja's Cop Pulls Off Action and Romance in This Exciting Promo (Watch Video)

Krack teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/ LaharI Music)

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's upcoming film Krack has been one of the most-anticipated films starring the actor. The film brings the South superstar in the role of a cop and after a smashing first look, the film's teaser has now been released by the makers. The first look of the film was revealed on January 1, 2020, as a New Year's Day gift to all Ravi Teja's fans and now here's the amazing teaser. The film stars Shruti Hassan as the female lead and actors such as Samuthirakani and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar in supporting roles. Krack is reportedly based on a real-life incident and this intriguing trailer is sure to get you excited for it. Krack: Ravi Teja Looks Intense on the First Look Poster of His Upcoming Action Drama Based on True Events (View Pic).

The teaser showcases Ravi Teja in his cop avatar pulling off some amazing action sequences. We also get a glimpse fo Shruti Haasan in the teaser in a romantic scene. It looks like the film will appeal big time to Ravi Teja fans who can't get enough of him when he gets into an action mode. From the teaser, it certainly feels like the music too is going to be promising with Thaman S as the composer. RT 66: Shruti Haasan Roped in to Play Ravi Teja's Leading Lady in Upcoming Telugu Film .

Check Out the Teaser Here:

One of the high points in the teaser that is sure to grab eyeballs is when Shruti Haasan is seen twirling the moustache of Ravi Teja with her leg. This is the second time Haasan is teaming up with Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni after their 2013 film Balupu. Krack has been written and directed by Gopichand Malineni and is all set to hit the screens on May 8, 2020.