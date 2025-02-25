Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday introduced Balraj as the character played by actor Abhimanyu Singh in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E). ‘L2: Empuraan’: Andrea Tivadar Joins Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Action Thriller As Michele Menuhin (Watch Video).

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal wrote, “Character No 3. Abhimanyu Singh as Balraj in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also shared a link to a YouTube video in which Abhimanyu Singh spoke about his character in the film. Speaking about his character, Abhimanyu Singh said, “I play Balraj in Empuraan: Lucifer 2. Balraj is a really complex character. He is not just one thing. There are many layers to him. And that made playing him so interesting. As the story goes on, his character goes through a huge transformation. That shift in his character was something I really enjoyed working on.”

Abhimanyu Singh Joins Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’

The actor also said that working with director Prithviraj had been an amazing experience. “He (Prithviraj) himself is a very good actor and he was directing the film. That was his biggest plus point I would say because when an actor is directing actors, then everything seems to be falling in the right place.” Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series. ‘L2: Empuraan’: Mohanlal As Khureshi-Ab’raam Oozes Swag in Black as He Steps out of Helicopter in This New Still From Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2E’.

Lucifer, the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever. Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

