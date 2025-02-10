After having introduced the characters of actor Jais Jose as Xavier and Sshivada as Sreelekha in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E), Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays the lead in the film, on Monday announced that actor Aneesh G Menon plays the character Sumesh in the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran Confirms Mohanlal-Starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’ as a ‘Standalone Film’, Drops Hints About ‘Lucifer Part Three’.

Taking to his social media timelines, Mohanlal tweeted, “Character No.34. Aneesh G Menon as Sumesh in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also posted a link to a YouTube video in which Sumesh was seen explaining about his character.

Mohanlal Introduces Aneesh G Menon as Sumesh

Aneesh G Menon as Sumesh

Actor Aneesh, in the video, said, “I played the character Sumesh in the film Lucifer and I’m continuing the same role in Empuraan as well. Sumesh is a loyal party worker of IUF and the constant companion or right hand of Murugan in the film.”

“People really liked this character in Lucifer and I got to know that from the amazing comments that I received. Even now, when people rewatch the movie, they tell me about it. So, I consider it my good fortune that I have got the chance to play Sumesh again and the fact that Lucifer’s second part is happening. The fact that a filmmaker with incredible vision like Prithviraj cast me for this character brings me so much joy,” he added.

Pointing out that he spoke in the Trivandrum slang in this film, Aneesh said that among the characters he had played so far, Sumesh was his absolute favourite because it had given him so much mileage.

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

Lucifer, the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever. ‘L2-Empuraan’ First Glimpse Update: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2E’ Teaser To Drop on Republic Day 2025 at THIS Time (See Pic).

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).