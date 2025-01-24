Fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly awaiting a glimpse of L2: Empuraan, aka L2E, have a big update to look forward to. Mohanlal, who stars in the lead role of the highly anticipated Lucifer sequel, shared an exciting poster confirming that the first glimpse of L2: Empuraan will be revealed on Republic Day 2025. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also stars in the film, the teaser will be dropped at 7:07 PM on January 26. The film jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas is set to hit theatres on March 27. ‘Thakkarkum Ennu Aanu Vishvasam’: Actor Saikumar Expresses Confidence in Mohanlal–Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film ‘L2: Empuraan’ (Watch Video).

‘L2E’ Teaser Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)