The next movie of Tamil superstar, Thalapathy Vijay, Leo, according to reports, has collected Rs 246 crore from digital rights, satellite, and music rights. The movie directed by Tamil's super director Lokesh Kanagaraj (previously in the news for Vikram) has collected a huge amount immediately after the announcement promo of the movie was done. Kanagaraj's previous movie Vikram featuring Kamal Haasan shattered collection records and, the industry buzz suggests, the movie Leo, in which he is uniting with Thalapathy Vijay, seems headed in the same direction. Leo: Fans Rejoice in Happiness as Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67 Get Its Title!

According to Tracktollywood.com, the movie has been made at a cost of around Rs 250 crore and that it has already collected a staggering Rs 246 crore. The digital rights of the movie fetched it Rs 150 crore while its satellite rights gave Rs 80 crore and the music rights led to a collection of Rs 16 crore.

The movie has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the anti-hero and hence a huge money has come from Hindi dubbing rights. LEO vs Vikram: 7 Reasons Why Title Reveal Promo of Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer Reminds Us of Kamal Haasan’s Film and Hints It’s All Lokesh Cinematic Universe!

Watch Leo Promo:

The last movie of Kanagaraj and Vijay together, Master was a blockbuster success and expectations are high on them reuniting for Leo. Sources in the Tamil film industry told IANS that such a huge collection was not expected in the initial stages of a movie's promo. The film also features the reunion of Vijay and Trisha after 14 years.

Apart from the leads, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Priya Anand in key roles. The YouTube promo of the movie, meanwhile, has also been a big global hit, surpassing even the views garnered by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Tiger 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).