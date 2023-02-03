Thalapathy 67 is now LEO! The makers of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second film after blockbuster Master have revealed the title of their latest collaboration right on the day when the cast and crew have flown to Kashmir to star their new schedule. LEO also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the cast. Leo Title Reveal Promo: Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Gets a Name and The Teaser Hints It's Part of Lokesh CInematic Universe.

Now there have been very strong rumours that LEO is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe or in short, LCU. Now this cinematic universe was established last year with Vikram, the Kamal Haasan-starrer which connects itself to Kanagaraj's breakout film Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead), while the introduction of Suriya as a villain Rolex in the climax hints at a bigger future for the universe. However, LEO being part of LCU hasn't been confirmed by the makers yet, but the title reveal promo throws some major hints that it is another LCU entry.

Watch the Title Reveal Promo of LEO:

So why do we feel that LEO is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe merely from this promo? For that, we have to go a couple of years ago when the title announcement video of Vikram was dropped. And we can't help but draw parallels to the LEO title teaser with that of Vikram. Perhaps these 6 set of stills might give you the hint!

The House Setting...

Both the teasers begin with a zooming shot of a desolate house in the wilderness...

Here's Vikram...

Still From Vikram Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

... And here's LEO's...

Still From LEO Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Hero Introduced In the Same Manner

In both the teasers, Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay are both first shown in the same manner. With the back profiles facing towards the camera, as it zooms in. Also note the frame and the lighting are also similar...

Vikram...

Still From Vikram Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

LEO...

Still From LEO Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Food Precursor to the Impending Violence

While a delicious non-vegetarian sadya is prepared for Vikram's enemies, LEO teaser shows us plenty of chocolates that the hero melts to 'sweeten' the deal for the enemies...

Vikram...

Still From Vikram Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

LEO...

Still From LEO Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Love for Weapons

Vikram is so in love with his weapons, that he hides an array of them around the house, from swords to guns. Meanwhile LEO dips his sword in chocolate as he is set to welcome his enemies.

Vikram...

Still From Vikram Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

LEO...

Still From LEO Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Enemies

Strangely the enemies in both the teasers are shown wearing masks, as if they don't really matter to the heroes.

Vikram...

Still From Vikram Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

LEO...

Still From LEO Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Catchphrase

Finally, both the heroes have a cool catchphrase at the end of the teaser. Vikram says 'Arambikalama' (Should we start?), while Leo goes angrez saying 'Bloody Sweet!'!

Vikram...

Still From Vikram Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

LEO...

Still From LEO Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Anirudh's Score Announcing the Hero's Name

What's more the runtime of both the title reveal teasers are nearly the same, with Vikram at 2.22 minutes and LEO at 2.48 minutes. Both are masterfully scored by Anirudh Ravichander and I like how they both announce the hero's name, though I have to say I am a bit more of a fan of how the Vikram teaser does it for its protagonist.

ICYMI, here's the title reveal teaser of Vikram:

So what do you think? Is LEO's Title reveal teaser Lokesh's way of saying it is part of the same universe as Vikram and Kaithi? Will either Kamal Haasan or Karthi or even Suriya make a cameo in there? We will get all our answers when LEO is releasing in theatres on October 19, 2023.

