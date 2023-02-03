The makers of Thalapathy 67, Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the project's title through a promo video. The two-minute promo video of Leo, which instantly reminds one of the titles reveal the promo of Lokesh’s previous film Vikram but fans are in awe of this title and here's how they reacted to it. Leo Title Reveal Promo: Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Gets a Name and Release Date; Teaser Hints It’s Part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (Watch Video).

Fans React to Thalapathy 67 Title Leo

Crazy Promo!

Anirudh Musical!

Get Ready For October!

#LEO #BLOODYSWEET • #Thalapathy Pure Mass Outstanding Promo Cuts • Ani BGM Nuclear Blast 🥁Thaan • Release On 1️⃣9️⃣-1️⃣0️⃣-2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ • 4 Language Release (Tamil,Telugu, Hindi,Kannada) • Kandipa U/A Certificate 🔥 • Next Promotion For #LEO Starts From June 21 #Thalapathy bday pic.twitter.com/UV3mdDYiz5 — Karthick Vj (@its_karthickvj) February 3, 2023

Thalapathy's Look!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)