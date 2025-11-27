Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sasikumar on Thursday released the trailer of director A R Jeeva's gripping drama, Lockdown, featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. Lockdown Teaser: Anupama Parameswaran Fights a Lone Battle in AR Jeeva’s Upcoming Film on COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

Taking to his X timeline, actor Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "Launching the Trailer of #Lockdown. Best wishes to the team."

Watch ‘Lockdown’ Trailer:

Actor and director Sasikumar, for his part, wrote, "Happy to unveil the Trailer of #Lockdown. Dive into a world of fear, truth, and survival. Wishing the whole team grand success."

The woman-centric film, the trailer discloses, is based on a true story.

The trailer that has just been released begins with Anupama Parameswaran (who plays the character of Anitha in the film) expressing fear to go home. It is evident she has a problem about which she cannot speak to her family. To add to her complications, we see unwanted advances being made by men to her.

Under these circumstances, a 21 day nationwide lockdown is announced to check the spread of COVID forcing Anitha to stay home.

Anitha's behaviour causes her parents to worry. Her mom notices that she is constantly checking her phone and losing her temper. The trailer also goes on to show Anitha and her friend attempting to contact a doctor. However, he has been isolated because of contracting the virus.

The trailer also shows Anitha desperately calling all her friends to borrow cash. This makes her parents worried. They ask her why she is asking everyone for money.

The trailer ends with Anitha apologising to her dad, saying that she won't do it again.

Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film will, apart from Anupama Parameswaran, also feature actors Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh and Asha among others.

Music for the film has been scored by the gifted NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, while cinematography is by K.A. Sakthivel. The film has editing by V J Sabu Joseph and art direction by A Jayakumar.

Choreography for the film is by Sherif and Sri Girish while stunts have been choreographed by Om Sivaprakash. Costumes for the film have been designed by Meenakshi Shreedharan. Anupama Parameswaran’s Next Film To Be Backed by Lyca Productions; Title and First Look To Be Unveiled on This Date.

The film, which has triggered expectations, is scheduled to hit screens on December 5.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Youtube/ Lyca Productions). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2025 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).