Lucifer, the Malayalam movie, starring Mohanlal in the lead, was a huge hit. The film is now been remade in Telugu with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. Tentatively titled as Chiru 153, it was originally stated that the Telugu version will be helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth. But here is the surprising update for all fans! It has been officially announced that Lucifer Telugu remake starring Chiranjeevi will be directed by Thani Oruvan (Tamil film released in 2015) fame director Mohan Raja. Lucifer Telugu Remake: Chiranjeevi Reveals Why VV Vinayak Replaced Sujeeth as the Film's Director.

Director Mohan Raja shared a picture posing with Megastar Chiranjeevi and announced this big news on social media. The filmmaker wrote, “With the blessings of my parents and well wishers, life has always gifted me better and bigger things. And this time I’m more elated n honored to direct a mega project with the Megastar @KChiruTweets himself Need all your wishes n prayers #Chiru153.” Lucifer remake will also mark Mohan Raja’s second directorial project in Tollywood after Hanuman Junction, which was his directorial debut. The director has majorly helmed films in Kollywood. Lucifer Remake: Vijay Deverakonda to Play Tovino Thomas’ Role in the Telugu Version?

#Chiru153 A proud second time association with the Megastar after my father Editor Mohan’s blockbuster hit #Hitler (1997) Second directorial film in Telugu after my debut and highly successful #HanumanJunction (2001) 😇 — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) December 16, 2020

Lucifer Telugu remake will be jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and NVR Cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy with Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya, will join the sets of Lucifer Telugu remake during the time of Sankranthi next year. The makers are yet to share details of other cast members who have been roped for the film.

