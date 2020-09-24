Post Acharya, Chiranjeevi has already announced the remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer as his next big project. The remake was earlier being helmed by Saaho director, Sujeeth, but he was replaced by VV Vinayak later on. While earlier reports suggested that Sujeeth had creative differences with the makers and hence decided to exit the project, Chiranjeevi in his recent interaction has refuted these stories completely. The actor is certainly excited to start shooting for his remake and with VV Vinayak sitting in the director's chair, fans can expect another blockbuster in the making. Acharya: Ram Charan to Play a Naxalite in Father Chiranjeevi's Next?

When asked about VV Vinayak coming on board and the reason he replaced Sujeeth as the director, Chiranjeevi in his recent interaction said that since Sujeeth recently got married, he wanted to have some personal time and hence decided to leave the project. Post his exit, the actor called in Vinayak as his replacement as the latter willingly agreed. A source close to the development in his interaction with Cinema Express said, “Vinayak met Chiru in Bengaluru and the director is more than excited to take up this assignment. The duo has mutually agreed to not make any changes and go ahead with a near beat-for-beat recreation of the original." Trisha Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya Citing 'Creative Differences' - Read Tweet.

Chiranjeevi is meanwhile planning to resume the shooting of Acharya after Dusshera. The movie will also have a cameo by his son and actor, Ram Charan. "I don’t know if we would ever get the chance if we let this opportunity go. I even spoke to SS Rajamouli and explained to him why this is important for me,” said Chiranjeevi when asked if he's keen on sharing the screen space with his son. Acharya will most likely hit the screens in April 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).