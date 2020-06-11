Actress, activist Maala Parvathi's son was recently accused of sending nudes by a trans-make-up artist named Seema Vineeth. The makeup artist from Trivandrum during a Facebook live session revealed that she received sexually explicit messages from Maala Parvathi's son. On hearing about the same, the Malayalam actress took to her social media handle and said that she immediately apologised to Seema for the same and also advised Seema to take legal action. In a recent interaction with Times Of India, Parvathi spoke about the accusations that have been made against her son and said that she won't be defending him or his actions.

There have been some contradictions that have come forward since Parvathi mentioned that according to her son, the exchange between him and Seema was 'consensual'. Recently speaking about the same, the Parvathi said, "We are moving legally. If my son has done the crime, and if he is proven guilty, let him face the consequences. I am with her in all sense. Whatever it is, if she was hurt, I understand the trauma. Even if my son has said that the whole conversation was consensual, I am not supporting it. Let's move legally.”

Seema Vineeth responding to Parvathi's take on going ahead legally, wrote on Facebook, "Mala Parvathy, on one side you are shooting me as a bad person who is going to get compensation to support my son, you are looking forward to everyone's support. Saying your son didn't make a mistake. What he did is because of his freedom, it is what's wrong with that.And he has nothing to do with the mistake of his son on the other side, and if he has done a mistake, you have told the police that you have told the police to move forward with legal action. And you say sorry to me by saying that you understood the mistake of my son. What a great jokes right."

Check Out Seema Vineeth's Post Here:

In the meantime, Maala Parvathi's recent statement to TOI states why she's going ahead legally, said, "There are contradictions in the whole issue. I am not trying to hide the issue, at any cost. I won’t defend my son, I have filed a complaint to investigate the truth. What else could I do?”

