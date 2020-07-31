Before Baahubali, SS Rajamouli gave us another magnum opus, Magadheera starring Ram Charan and Sri Hari, Kajal Aggarwal and Dev Gill in key roles. The film completes 11 years on July 31, 2020 and fans have been celebrating the same on social media. Not just fans, but makers of the film too marked its anniversary by sharing a few pictures from the sets of the film. Actor Ram Charan himself too shared a post on his Magadheera journey as he took to Instagram to share a special video on the film completing 11 years. Magadheera, Rangasthalam – 5 Best Movies Of Telugu Cinema’s Hero!

Sharing an amazing video that consisted pictures from the sets of the film as well as Ram Charan's prep work before the shoot, the actor wrote, "A memorable experience that mentored me & put every skill of mine to test. I’m humbled by the love & affection shown by the entire team of #Magadheera & the audience. @ssrajamouli garu, you motivate me to push my limits & remind me that hard work always pays off." The period drama is one of Ram Charan's career's biggest hits and we bet the actor is super thrilled with the film reaching this landmark.

Check Out Ram Charan's Post Here:

BTS Pictures from the Sets of Magadheera:

Magadheera is one of Telugu cinema's biggest films and also among the first to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box-office. While fans are celebrating this milestone, director Rajamouli has been recuperating at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

