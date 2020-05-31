Mahesh Babu Reacts to David Warner's Tiktok on His Song Mind Block, Calls It 'Effortlessly Amazing' and 'Simply Awesome'

Mahesh Babu, David Warner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Australian cricketer David Warner is winning the internet with entertaining TikTok that he is routinely sharing on social media platforms. In the latest, the handsome cricketer danced with his wife, Candice, to dance on the song 'Mind Block' that originally featured South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu. The cricketer wrote that it took the couple 50 attempts to make this perfectly entertaining video. Mahesh Babu was also left impressed by it and was surprised that it took the cricketer 50 attempts. "50 attempts?? I would never have guessed," Mahesh commented. "Looks effortlessly amazing."

David posted a part 2 of the video where his daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae also joined him. Adorable. Today, during a QandA on Instagram, Mahesh once again praised the cricketer and his TikTok. "He was simply awesome," Mahesh replied to a fan. David Warner Dresses Up Like Baahubali in Fun TikTok Video to Entertain Fans.

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Response Here:

Mahesh Babu Responds To David Warner's TikTok (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out Warner's TikTok Here:

David Warner has also made TikTok where he dressed like Baahubali. He has also grooved to the Housefull 4 song 'Bala'. He has also acted like Thos and danced to 'Pakka Local'. But our favourite has got to be the time when David and his wife grooved to the song 'Muqabla'. He has also shaken a leg to Guru Randhawa's 'Slowly Slowly'. David has also asked Indian skipper Virat Kohli to join TikTok and make a duet with him. He teased Virat that his wife will help him set up an account. David Warner has certainly figured out how to get more fans in India.