David Warner and Wife Candice Groove to Mahesh Babu’s Famous Song ‘Mind Block’ In Latest TikTok Video

David Warner and Wife Candice Dance to Mahesh Babu's Song (Photo Credits: Instagram/ David Warner)

As sporting competitions across the world have been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports stars have been forced to confide in their homes. However, Australian cricketer David Warner has kept himself busy during this period as he has been making TikTok videos to keep his fans entertained. The 33-year-old has also convinced his wife Candice and daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae to join him in some of the videos. David Warner Dresses Up Like Baahubali in Fun TikTok Video to Entertain Fans.

In his latest TikTok video, David Warner could be seen dancing to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s famous song ‘Mind Block’, in which he was accompanied by wife Candice while all of his three daughters played a role of the supporting cast in the background. The 33-year-old also admitted that Candice’s dance moves were better than his. David Warner and Wife Candice Groove to Prabhu Deva’s Famous Song ‘Muqabala’, Ask Fans if They Were Better Than Shilpa Shetty.

‘Part two, "WOW" this is so hard but @candywarner1 kills me @urstrulymahesh @rashmika_mandanna Part three?? #mindblock #dance #fun #sundayfunday #whatnext’ David Warner captioned his post.

Yesterday, the Australian cricketer shared a different dance routine to the same song while revealing that it took him 50 attempts to do those steps correctly. ‘After 50 attempts and will show a video of the attempts later we almost got there. Haha thoughts?? #mindblock @urstrulymahesh,’ the 33-year-old wrote on his post.

The Australian cricketer has kept his fans entertained during the lockdown in his recent videos, has shown his admiration for Indian cinema as he has been seen reciting dialogues or shaking his legs to songs from several famous movies.

Such has been David Warner’s newfound love for TikTok that he has been urging Indian captain Virat Kohli to join the social networking site. ‘He's been after my life. He's been asking me to do one. I haven't responded yet, but I will,’ Kohli revealed during a live chat with Ravi Ashwin.