Mahesh Babu Shares Adorable Pics With Daughter Sitara, Says ‘Building Memories One Step at a Time’

Mahesh Babu With Daughter Sitara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is putting the lockdown time to complete use by spending quality time and "building memories" with his family. Mahesh, who is married to former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar, took to Instagram to share some cute photographs with his daughter Sitara. In the pictures, Mahesh is seen playfully blocking his daughter on the staircase. Mother’s Day 2020: Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu Share Adorable Posts to Celebrate This Special Day! (View Pics)

"Building memories one step at a time... #StayHomeStaySafe #QuarantineHome #lockdown @sitaraghattamaneni," he captioned the image, which currently has 472K likes on the photo-sharing website. Recently, Mahesh shared a photograph of himself with his son Gautam. Mahesh Babu Urges Everyone to Be Kind and Courteous Towards COVID-19 Warriors (View Pic).

"Live a little...Love a little... Laugh a little... every moment, every day! #WorldLaughterDay#stayhomestaysafe," he wrote. Earlier this month, he shared on social media that he was grateful to all health workers who are working "selflessly and tirelessly" to keep people safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.