Top Malayalam film bodies on Tuesday admitted that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe. After a meeting of the various film bodies here, including the AMMA (representing the actors), the FEFKA (19 different organisations spanning drivers to directors) and the producers association, producer Renjith said the behaviour of actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi has crossed all limits and hence till they mend their ways, none from the industry will cooperate with them. Mammukoya Health Update: Malayalam Actor Stable in Hospital After Collapse During Football Tournament.

"These two do not honour their agreements and arrive late on the sets. Their behaviour has become intolerable and has become a pain for fellow actors and others and hence we have no other way but to announce that we will, from now on, not cooperate with these two," he said. Mamukkoya Hospitalised in Vandoor After Malayalam Actor Suffers From ‘Physical Discomfort’ During an Event in Malappuram – Reports.

Incidentally, it was on April 18 that the FEFKA had met and expressed their huge displeasure in the way some actors are behaving and if they do not change on their own, they will be forced to come out with their names and that happened on Tuesday.

