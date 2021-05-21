Mohanlal needs no introduction. He is one of the most admired, loved and respected Mollywood stars, who has been winning hearts with his amazing performances. The actor goes to severe extents to make his character look authentic on the screen. He has given some memorable performances which makes him unquestionably one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema. Aaraattu Teaser: Mohanlal Slam-dunks His Enemies in Unnikrishnan B's Masala Entertainer.

But not only acting, but the multi-talented star is also a good singer. he has crooned many songs throughout his career. Malayali film buffs are quite familiar with the songs that Mohanlal has sung over the years. Beautiful and unforgettable songs such as "Sindooramegham Shringaarakaavyam", "Aey Moonnu Munayilu", "Vazhiyoram", and "Karu Karuthoru" are some of the hit songs that are still listened to by his fans. Today the actor is celebrating his 61st birthday, and to celebrate his birthday, here are five popular songs sung by the actor-singer. Hear them out:

"Neeyarinjo" - Kandu Kandarinju

"Neeyarinjo" is one of the first songs that Mohanlal had sung. The song is from the film Kandu Kandarinju. Composed by Shyam, the song was co-sung by Mala Aravindan.

"A.E.I.O.U" - Aye Auto

"A.E.I.O.U" from Aye Auto is one of the most popular songs sung by Mohanlal. The music for the song was composed by Raveendran with lyrics by Bichu Thirumala.

"Ezhimala" - Sphadikam

"Ezhimala" is a song from the film Sphadikam. The song is composed by S. P. Venkatesh and K. S. Chithra crooned the song along with Mohanlal. Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Will Release On August 12, To Clash With Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

"Kaithapoovin" - Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu

Mohanlal and Chithra's song "Kaithapoovin" from Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottuand is still hummed by his fans even today. The lyrics of the song were penned by Kavalam Narayana Panicker. The music was by M. G. Radhakrishnan. The song was even more special because this was the first time that he sang for another actor, Abbas in this case.

"Karu Karu Karutthoru" - Balettan

After being requested by music composer M Jayachandran, Mohanlal sang "Karu Karu Karutthoru" from Balettan. The song went on to become a huge hit. The lyrics for this song were written by Gireesh Puthenchery.

Mohanlal voice has a unique charm that attracts audiences, and draws to his songs. We hope that the actor continues to give us more songs like this. Join us to wish the actor a very happy birthday.

