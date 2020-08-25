A new picture has shaken the internet. Well, no, Kim Kardashian didn't do anything this time. But three South Indian superstars - Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj - posed together and looked like a million bucks. Well, three million bucks. A million bucks each. Within an hour of being uploaded on Twitter by Prithviraj, the picture has gone viral on the internet. It has been liked over five thousand times and retweeted over one thousand times. Many fan clubs and entertainment portals have downloaded and reshared the pic. The media and the fans are already speculating if a special project is on the horizon. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal Cuts A Striking Pose In This New Still From The Upcoming Malayalam Period Drama (View Pic).

Mohanlal played the lead role in the film, Lucifer, which was Prithviraj's directorial debut. Fans have been asking for ages for a sequel to the film. Mohanlal and Dulquer have not worked together. But Mohanlal has appeared alongside Dulquer's father Mammooty in may projects. It will be a delight to see these three on the same screen. Until then, this picture can be framed by crazed fans. Dulquer Salmaan Turns A Year Older Today! Mohanlal Extends Birthday Wishes To Mammootty’s Son On Twitter.

Check Out The Picture of Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Here:

Prithviraj will be next seen in the survival drama, Aadujeevitham. Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Kurup, which he is also co-producing. In Bollywood, he was last seen in the film, The Zoya Factor. Mohanlal has three upcoming projects Marakkar, Drishyam 2 - directed by Jeetu Joseph and Ram, which also has Jeetu Joseph at the helm.

