Are you the one who was waiting for some or the other update about the Malayalam film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham? Well, then it's time for you to rejoice as a fresh still from the movie is out and sees none other than Mohanlal as the fierce man looking straight into your eyes. Not much can be conveyed by the still, but it sees the superstar amidst a foggy locale striking a pose on black horse. In a nutshell, this little glimpse is killer and sees Mohanlal into the skin of the character really well. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: 5 Reasons Why Mohanlal’s Film Could Be The Malayalam Blockbuster of the Year!

As soon as the picture was out, it spread like wildfire on social media. Fans and admirers of the actor are leaving no stone unturned to make this trend on the micro-blogging site. This film is one of the most ambitious project ever with Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja amongst many others in it. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty's Historical Action Film Seems Like A Visual Feast (Watch Video).

Check Out The New Still From Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Below:

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was supposed to release in March. However, due to the lockdown, it got postponed to a later date. Reports have been doing rounds that the flick will now release in 2021. However, there has been no official conformation about the same. This one is said to be the most expensive movie in Mollywood. Stay tuned!

