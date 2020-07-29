It was announced a few days ago that the first look poster of Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde will be announced on July 29 and it's finally here. Along with the new poster of this upcoming film, the release date has also been announced. Most Eligible Bachelor brings together Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde who look beyond cute together. The poster shows Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in a playful mood. Initially, the first look poster of the film was revealed some time back and it showed Akhil Akkineni is crossing a street and now the duo are finally seen together. Most Eligible Bachelor: Pooja Hegde Makes an Announcement on the Upcoming Film's New Poster Reveal.

The romantic drama surely looks interesting from its new poster which features the quarantine life of the bachelor and bachelorette. On the poster, Pooja looks stunning in a casual avatar and is seen teasing Akhil who is seen working on his laptop. Sharing the new poster, Akhil Akkineni wrote, "Here's a glimpse of our quarantine life." The film has been directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar who is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after seven years. Most Eligible Bachelor: First Look of Akhil Akkineni Starrer Released! (View Pic).

Check Out the New Poster Here:

Along with the new poster, the film's release date was also announced which is stated as Sankranthi 2021. The film is being produced by Vasu Varma and the film's musical score has been composed by Gopi Sundar. Given how amazing this new poster looks, we are certainly hoping to get a glimpse of the film's teaser soon.

