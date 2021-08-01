Actress Mrunal Thakur, who will soon be seen with actor Dulquer Salmaan in their yet-to-be-titled trilingual film, revealed her look and character's name on Sunday. While Dulquer's character is called Lieutenant Ram, Mrunal's character has been introduced as Sita. Dulquer Salmaan Unveils King of Kotha First Look Poster; Film To Be Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy!

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the teaser shows Dulquer clicking a picture of Mrunal as the two look at each other. The film produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. Mrunal Thakur Birthday: When it Comes to Fashion, Trust Her to Put Her Best Foot Forward (View Pics).

Mrunal Thakur’s First Look as Sita in Dulquer Salmaan’s Next

Incidentally, Mrunal also celebrates her birthday on Sunday. She uploaded the first look and captioned it as: "Here's a gift from me to you on my special day! Thank you @swapnacinema for this! Here to conquer your hearts with the lovely @dqsalmaan!" The shooting of the film was recently wrapped in Kashmir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).