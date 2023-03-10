Senior Telugu movie actor Naresh, 60, has married his co-star of many films, Pavithra Lokesh. The couple recently formalised their relationship after living together for around two years. The newly married couple on Friday shared a video of their nuptials conducted in a traditional manner. Naresh Gets Married to Pavithra Lokesh, Actor Shares Slow-Mo Video of Wedding on Twitter – Watch.

Posting the video on their social media accounts, the couple wrote, "Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us." Naresh is the son of the late Telugu actress, producer and director Vijayanirmala.Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is his stepbrother.

This is Naresh's fourth marriage and Pavitra's third. Pavitra is from Karnataka and acts in Kannada and Telugu movies as a supporting actress. Naresh’s Third Wife Ramya Raghupathi Tries To Attack The Actor And Pavithra Lokesh, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us🤗 ఒక పవిత్ర బంధం రెండు మనసులు మూడు ముళ్ళు ఏడు అడుగులు 🙏 మీ ఆశీస్సులు కోరుకుంటూ ఇట్లు - మీ #PavitraNaresh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f26dgXXl6g — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) March 10, 2023

Naresh had been embroiled in a messy dispute with his third wife Ramya Raghupati after they separated and his involvement with Pavitra became public. Ramya Raghupati has reportedly refused to divorce Naresh.

