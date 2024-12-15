Bengaluru, December 15: A 68-year-old man from Karnataka's Bengaluru recently became a victim of a "digital arrest" scam after he lost INR 1.94 crore to scammers. The victim was allegedly put under digital arrest for seven days by fraudsters who posed as Mumbai crime branch officers. The so-called officials accused the elderly person of being involved in a money laundering case linked to Naresh Goyal, founder of Jet Airways.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the alleged digital arrest scam began on November 30, when the victim received a Whatsapp video call from an unknown number. The fraudsters, who posed as officers from the Mumbai crime branch, had put a set-up which resembled a police station, thereby making them more authentic. During the call, the fraudsters claimed that they had seized his ATM card during their investigation into Narel Goyal. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Woman Tries to Buy African Grey Parrot, Duped of INR 30,000; Case Registered.

The so-called Mumbai crime branch officials also alleged that the senior citizen received commissions from the businessman. This led to panic as the victim was asked to appear at the Mumbai crime branch office or be placed under "digital arrest". The fraudsters also asked the victim to share his bank details. As part of the investigation, the scamsters asked the victim to transfer funds in multiple instalments.

While under digital arrest, the victim transferred INR 1.94 crore to the accused. They also warned the senior citizen against sharing details of his "digital arrest" and investigation with others. However, the victim realised he was duped when he shared his ordeal with his younger daughter on December 7. Post this, the victim's daughter accompanied her father to the police station, where a formal complaint was lodged. Digital Fraud in Karnataka: State Government Reports 641 Digital Fraud Cases in 2024, Losses Exceed INR 109 Crore; Only INR 9.45 Crore Recovered.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the victim had broken his fixed deposit to transfer funds to the fraudsters. Cops also said that using names of well-known personalities such as Naresh Goyal is a common practice used by scammers to siphon off money.

What Is Digital Arrest?

In simple words, "Digital arrest" can be understood to be a new form of online or cyber fraud, where the fraudsters pose as officers of law enforcement agencies such as CBI, customs, etc., and threaten victims of arrest by making video calls in the name of fake international parcels or linking them in false cases.

