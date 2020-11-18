South film industry is blessed with one of the most talented and desirable stars in actress Nayanthara. The lady, in her 17-year-old career as an actress, has predominantly worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries. In fact she also has the title of having made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 2018 list, with an earning of Rs 15.17 crores. She made her acting debut in the 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare and there has been no turning back for the actress. Mookuthi Amman Trailer: Lady Superstar Nayanthara As the Deity in This RJ Balaji’s Massy Entertainer Looks Divine (Watch Video).

And on the eve of Nayanthara turning 36 on November 18 2020, her are some lesser known facts about our birthday girl. Vignesh Shivan’s Post For Nayanthara Calling Her ‘The Mother Of My Future Children’ Takes The Internet By Storm (View Pic).

Like many celebs who changed names in the industry, Nayathara too is in the list. Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian. However, now, Nayanthara is her legal name.

Nayanthara was born in a Christian family and raised as a Syrian Christian. However, she converted to Hinduism at an Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai in 2011.

Nayanthara had absolutely no plans to become an actress. She is an English Literature graduate and wanted to pursue Chartered Accountancy.

Acting happened by-chance to Nayanthara when she was working as a part-time model and was spotted by director Sathyan Anthikkad. She gave her nod to just 1 film Manassinakkare.

Fate had other plans for Nayanthara and the movie went on to become such a huge hit financially and worked in Nayan's favour as offers started pouring in.

Nayanthara was at the receiving end of tonnes of negativity when she started dating actor and choreographer Prabhu Deva, who was already married. Nayathara even had her effigies burnt as protest. They eventually broke it off in 2012. Nayanthara even had Prabhu's name tattooed on her forearm which she later got changed to 'Positivity'.

And it is alleged that this was the very reason that Nayanthara turned down an offer for an item number in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express, as Prabhu was the choreographer.

Before big-screen stardom knocked on her door, Nayanthara was an accomplished TV host. Her first TV show was Chamayam, a fashion and lifestyle show that she hosted before she even changed her name.

Nayanthara is not just an actress who is eye candy. She has done some performance-oriented roles like her role of Sita in the movie Sri Rama Rajyam, for which she won the Nandi and Filmfare Awards for Best Actress awards.

Nayanthara is also considered one of the most desirable women in the south film industry.

One of Nayanthara's roles that catapulted her to new heights of fame was her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam. That role earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress and the Nandi Award for Best Actress. Having worked in over 65 films so far, Nayanthara is one bankable and established name in the south film circuits today. Here's wishing the beauty a very happy birthday!

