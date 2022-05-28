To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor, filmmaker, and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie NBK107 released a brand new poster featuring Balakrishna in a ferocious avatar. NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna Looks Fierce in New Poster Released on NT Rama Rao’s Birth Anniversary.
BALAKRISHNA: NBK107 NEW POSTER LAUNCHED... On #NTR's birth anniversary today, producers #MythriMovieMakers unveil #NewPoster of #NandamuriBalakrishna from #Telugu film #NBK107... Directed by #GopichandhMalineni... Costars #ShrutiHaasan. pic.twitter.com/IOv48ZTClM
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2022
The film, with its working title NBK107, is being produced by Tollywood's leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. Actress Shruti Haasan plays the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna, while Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in an important role as well. Duniya Vijay, a noted Kannada celebrity is making his Tollywood debut with this film, in which he plays the antagonist.
