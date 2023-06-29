Actor NTR Jr, who has been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, to join as the member of the organisation behind the Oscars, along with Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam and others, has reacted to the news, calling it a proud moments for the RRR family as members of team RRR too have been extended an invite to join the Academy. G20 Summit 2023: ‘RRR’ Actor Ram Charan Arrives in Srinagar To Attend G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting (Watch Video).

The actor said in a statement: “It is such a proud moment for all of us in the #RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, ChandraBose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members for The Academy Awards 2024.

He further mentioned: “I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honour. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. Also, I congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have also received invitations from the Academy.” Oscars 2023: Jr NTR Talks About Having a Tiger on His Outfit Which Represents India and RRR at the 95th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is reuniting with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for Devara which is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The film, which also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

