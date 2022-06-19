Actor Vijay Sethupathi has released the first look of director Ko Dhanabalan's survival thriller, Parundhaaguthu Oorkuruvi, featuring actors Nishanth Rusho and Vivek Prasanna in the lead. Sources close to the unit of the film say that the movie is based on the theme of 'evil shall perish'. Ila Veezha Poonchira: Nayattu Writer Shahi Kabir To Make Directorial Debut, Soubin Shahir To Play The Lead (View Poster).

The movie, a survival thriller, has been made by an enterprising team of youngsters. Sources say that the story revolves around two individuals who get trapped inside a forest with mysteries. How they save each other and manage to survive a sequence of dangerous situations on a single day is what the film is all about. Thiruchitrambalam: Nithya Menen Plays Dhanush’s Best Friend in Mithran R Jawahar’s Comedy Drama; Check Motion Poster.

Nishanth Rusho and Vivek Prasanna play the title characters in this movie, which will have Mumbai-based model Gayathri Iyer playing the female lead. Ratchasan fame Vinod Sagar, Arul D Shankar, Kodanki Vadivel and E Ramdoss are among those who play important roles in the film. The unit has shot the film across the forest near Koodalur Manvayal village.

Vijay Sethupathi Shares Parundhaaguthu Oorkuruvi Poster

Dhanabalan, who formerly worked as a co-director to filmmaker Ram, has written the story and screenplay apart from directing the film. Lights On Media, one of the leading Digital Marketing companies, is stepping into film production. The film has cinematography by Ashwin Noel and music by Renjith Unni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2022 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).