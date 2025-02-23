Malayalam actor Antony Varghese, popularly known as Pepe, has carved a niche for himself with powerful performances in films like Angamaly Diaries, Aanaparambile World Cup, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier and Daveed. Now, speculations are rife that he might be headlining a new project announced by Marco producer Shareef Muhammed. On February 22, Shareef, the founder of Cubes Entertainments, unveiled ‘Production No 2,’ a film that marks the directorial debut of Paul George. Alongside the announcement, a cryptic poster was shared, featuring the silhouette of an actor holding a weapon, with a rifle prominently displayed. ‘Daveed’: Did Antony ‘Pepe’ Varghese’s Boxing Drama Troll ‘Bromance’ Through New Poster? Actor Denies Any Connection to Viral Image!

Although the makers have yet to reveal the cast officially, netizens were quick to speculate that the film could be a ‘Pepe Padam (Pepe Film)’, hinting at Antony Varghese’s involvement. His association with intense action thrillers and rugged characters has further fuelled excitement about the project. However, the team has remained tight-lipped about when the title and the official casting will be announced, leaving fans eagerly waiting for more updates. ‘Marco’ OTT Release: Uncut Version of Unni Mukundan’s Ultra Violent Movie Not Releasing on Sony LIV, Makers Explain Why – Read Statement.

‘Marco’ Producer Announces ‘Production No 2’

Netizens Predict Antony Varghese aka Pepe’s Role

Meanwhile, Shareef Muhammed’s previous production Marco, a neo-noir action thriller starring Unni Mukundan, made waves at the box office. Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the film, released on December 20, 2024, went on to become the highest-grossing A-certified Malayalam film of all time.

