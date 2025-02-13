Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, is set for its OTT release on February 14 (Valentine's Day) on Sony LIV. The film, which premiered in theatres on December 20, 2024, received both critical acclaim and commercial success, becoming the most talked A-rated Malayalam film of all time. Known for its intense violence, Marco has been dubbed the most action-packed movie in Malayalam cinema. However, ahead of its OTT release, the makers issued a statement clarifying that the uncut version will not be available online due to multiple "complaints raised to the Ministry of Broadcasting". The film jas been helmed b Haneef Adeni. ‘Marco’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Unni Mukundan’s Violent Malayalam Action Thriller Online!

'Marco' Uncut Version Will Not Be Available on Sony LIV - Know Why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Movie (@marcothefilm)

Watch 'Marco' Teaser:

