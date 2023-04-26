Ponniyin Selvan 2 aka PS2 is the upcoming magnum opus helmed by Mani Ratnam. This period drama is a sequel to the box office hit Ponniyin Selvan 1, which had released in theatres on September 30, 2022. It was an adaptation based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name, which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan focuses the early life of Arunmozhi Varman, Prince of Chola Empire, who would become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I. PS1 featuring an ensemble cast was praised for its direction, performances, visuals, music and much more. Now the expectations from PS2 are sky-high. Ponniyin Selvan 2: This Unseen Video of Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hugging Each Other Onstage During PS2 Promotions Is a Treat for Fans – WATCH.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is produced under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Let’s take a look at some of the key details of this film. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Song PS Anthem: AR Rahman Surprises Fans with New Track Containing Electrifying Vocals and Rap (Watch Video).

Cast – The film features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, among others.

Plot – The synopsis of PS2 reads, “Arulmozhi Varman continues on his journey to become Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the historic Chola Empire of south India.”

Watch The Trailer Of PS2 Below:

Release Date – PS2 is all set to be released in theatres on April 28.

Review – The reviews for Ponniyin Selvan 2 are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of this Mani Ratnam directorial is out.

