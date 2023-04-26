The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 aka PS2 is currently busy with the promotions of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, which is slated to be released on April 28. There are several pics and videos that have surfaced online from PS2’s Mumbai promotional event. An unseen video shows film’s lead pair, Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sharing a warm hug onstage and this is indeed a treat for fans. Well, what the conversation was all about between the two is unclear, but they just couldn’t hold back their laughter. This Video of Karthi Mistakenly Calling Jayasurya As Kunchacko Boban During Ponniyin Selvan 2 Promotions Goes Viral – WATCH.

Chiyaan Vikram & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan During PS2 Promotions

The Lovely Duo

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

