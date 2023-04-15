AR Rahman surprised fans with a cool new song titled "PS Anthem" which is very different than the rest of his album for PS 2. With a fresh new look and great vocals, including his rap makes this video and song worth your time. PS 2 includes a star studded cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi Showcase Powerful Performances As Nandini and Arulmozhi.

Watch PS Anthem by AR Rahman:

