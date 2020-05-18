Prithviraj Sukumaran and Team Wrap Up the Jordan Schedule of Aadujeevitham Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (View Pic)

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Aadujeevitham (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team of Aadujeevitham were stuck in Jordan after lockdown was imposed in several countries owing to coronavirus outbreak. Due to COVID-19 fear, the team then suspended the shooting and entire cast and crew were stranded there. The crew decided to stay back while the Indian embassy in Jordan ensured the state government that the team of Aadujeevitham would be taken care. And now here is a great news for all fans of Prithviraj Sukumaran! Prithviraj Sukumaran Resumes Shooting of Aadujeevitham in Jordan Amid Coronavirus Lockdown?

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture on social media platform mentioning, “#Aadujeevitham Schedule pack up!” And many are now hoping that the team would be able to return soon to India. Aadujeevitham team have been stuck in Wadi Rum in Jordan since March. There is no clarity as to when and how the team will manage to make it back to bay, but, all are staying positive that they could return home soon. Coronavirus Outbreak: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Stuck With ‘Aadujeevitham’ Crew In Jordan, Recalls Celebrating Last Vishu With Family (Read Post).

Prithviraj Sukumaran On The Jordan Schedule Wrap Up Of Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is written and directed by Blessy. This Malayalam movie is based on the novel of the same name, penned by novelist and short story writer Benyamin. This film also features Amala Paul and Aparna Balamurali. The film’s music is composed by the legendary composer, AR Rahman. Produced under the banner of KGA Films, the makers are yet to announce when Aadujeevitham will hit the big screens. There are many makers who are also opting to release their films on OTT platform. We’ll have to wait and watch if the makers of Aadujeevitham will skip the theatrical release or not.