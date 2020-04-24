Prithviraj Sukumaran Resumes Shooting of Aadujeevitham in Jordan Amid Coronavirus Lockdown?

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team of Aadujeevitham have probably resumed their shooting in Jordan. The actor and his crew have been stuck in the country for over a month and they decided to start working on their schedule than wasting any more time. It was in March when the team was in Jordan working on the film's next schedule. However, after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the country, the couldn't step out to catch their return flight to India. The director, Blessy had earlier written to the Kerala Government and the Film Chamber requesting them to evacuate his stranded crew. Chiranjeevi Excited For Lucifer Remake, Calls The Prithviraj Sukumaran Directorial 'His Kind of Film'.

As per a report in India Today, the crew has started shooting the remaining portions and they have taken the necessary permission from the Jordan government. A few international artistes were supposed to join the sets in April but with travel restrictions all over, they weren't able to and the team decided to shoot portions involving Prithviraj and a couple of actors. COVID-19 Outbreak: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares a Detailed Update After His Aadujeevitham Team Gets Stranded in Jordan; Dulquer Salmaan Shares Concern Over His Situation.

Aadujeevitham is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Benyamin. The actor plays the role of an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia, who gets stranded in the middle of the desert. Amala Paul is paired opposite Prithviraj and the crew plans to continue the shooting till travel restrictions are lifted off internationally.