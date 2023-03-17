Puneeth Rajkumar is not just remembered for his onscreen roles, but also for his philanthropic works too. The Power Star of Kannada Cinema, won hearts in reel as well as in real. His sudden death left family, friends, colleagues and fans devastated. He was just 46 when he passed away. Today, it is Puneet Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. One just cannot stop thinking about the films he did over the years and how that turned out to be a huge hit. Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Power Star Was Just An Infant When He Was Featured In The Thriller Film Premada Kanike?

The youngest son of matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar, late actor Puneeth has delivered many successful films. He mainly featured in family dramas and action films. It all had social messages conveyed to the audience. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some his films that are a must watch. James: Here’s What Prabhas Has To Say About Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Film.

Appu

The film directed by Puri Jagannadh featured Puneeth in the titular role. It was his debut film in a leading role and that turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. His performance and dancing skills were lauded.

Veera Kannadiga

This time apart from Puneet Rajkumar impressing the audience with his dancing skills, he won over movie buffs’ hearts with his stunt skills. He did put up a convincing show in dual roles.

Jackie

Duniya Soori’s directorial is an action drama starring Puneeth and Bhavana. This blockbuster film is considered one of the trend-setter films of Sandalwood.

Power

Remake of the Telugu film Dookudu, Puneeth featured as a rough and tough police officer and his power-packed performances as Bharat Kumar IPS was hailed by critics and fans.

Yuvarathnaa

The film featuring an ensemble cast with Puneeth in the lead was praised for its gripping screenplay. A tale of human values that is set in the backdrop of college campus.

These are some of the films of the Power Star that fans must watch. There are many more amazing movies through which Puneeth Rajkumar entertained everyone.

