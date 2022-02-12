The teaser of Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James was released on Friday and it was a major treat for all fans of the late actor. Prabhas shared a poster of the Power Star from his film and mentioned, “This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir.” James Teaser: Puneeth Rajkumar Shines As He Performs Thrilling Stunts for One Last Time (Watch Video).

Prabhas On Puneeth Rajkumar’s Film James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)