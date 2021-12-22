Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has penned a congratulatory note for Allu Arjun after the success of the latter's 'Pushpa: The Rise'. 'Pushpa' released in theatres on December 17 and has seen good collections and compliments. Akshay Kumar penned a note as he congratulated Allu Arjun for the response that 'Pushpa' has received at the box-office. Pushpa – The Rise: Shreyas Talpade Lends His Voice to Allu Arjun’s Titular Role in the Hindi Version.

Akshay tweeted, "Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms." Allu Arjun immediately replied, "Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too." Pushpa – The Rise Hindi Trailer: Ajay Devgn Wishes ‘Good Luck’ to Allu Arjun for His Upcoming Movie.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Below:

Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms pic.twitter.com/7GAL78rPha — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 21, 2021

"Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again," the 'Ala Vaikuntapuramloo' actor added. 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers. Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

