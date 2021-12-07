Makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa – The Rise shared the Hindi dubbed trailer of the Sukumar directorial. Actor Shreyas Talpade is the voice of the Telugu star's character and it fits well to say the least. Shreyas Talpade took to Twitter to share the Hindi trailer of Pushpa – The Rise and wrote "Extremely happy & honored to be the Voice of India’s most Powerful & Stylish actor Allu Arjun in PUSHPA (Hindi)."

Check Out Pushpa – The Rise Hindi Trailer Below:

Check Out Shreyas Talpade's Tweet Below:

Extremely happy & honored to be the Voice of India’s most Powerful & Stylish actor @alluarjun in “PUSHPA” (Hindi) https://t.co/46K96v1bIW#Pushpa #PushpaTheRise — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) December 7, 2021

