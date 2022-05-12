Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise had witnessed astounding success as the movie became a blockbuster hit across the country. With hype amplified around the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule', it is set to be even bigger. The second instalment of the two-part movie 'Pushpa' will begin filming soon, and here's an interesting update on the cast. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office: Can Mahesh Babu’s Film Repeat the Pan-India Success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

The production of 'Pushpa 2' will be massive. The project will feature a number of top actors from various industries. The goal is to broaden the audience for the film about red sandalwood smuggling.

'Pushpa 2' will feature a number of other language actors in leading roles if everything goes according to plan. Because the second instalment of Sukumar's directorial will begin filming soon, more details about the cast and crew will be released in the coming days.

